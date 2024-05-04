Sam Obgartel, RN named latest Terrebonne General Daisy Award Recipient

Deputies Charge Two for Illegal Dumping in RacelandMay 4, 2024
Terrebonne General Health System has announced that Sam Obgartel, RN has been named the most recent Daisy Award winner! He has been a valued member of the Terrebonne General team for a little over a year. Obgartel shared this about Terrebonne General, “It’s a great place to work!”
The Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses recognizes the “super-human work done by nurses every day.”
Patients can nominate a staff member by downloading the form and mailing it to: Terrebonne General Health System, Administration, Atth: Daisy Coordinator, P.O. Box 6037, Houma, LA 70361.