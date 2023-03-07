Sarah Breaux, MD, Neurologist Joins Ochsner St. Anne Medical Staff

Ochsner St. Anne announced Sarah Breaux, MD, Neurologist has joined the hospital’s medical staff.

Dr. Breaux earned her medical doctorate (MD) from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center where she graduated Cum Laude. She received her bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University where she also graduated Cum Laude and completed her residency program at University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

“We are pleased to add Dr. Breaux to our growing medical staff. We will be able to provide additional neurology services to the members of our community,” said Fernis LeBlanc, CEO, Ochsner Bayou Region. “With the addition of Dr. Breaux practicing in our community, it will enable us to expand our existing services and help us to continue our goal of keeping people at home for their healthcare needs,” LeBlanc added.

Dr. Breaux, a Mathews native specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of neurological conditions such as stroke, epilepsy, headache disorders, neuropathy, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease just to name a few.

Dr. Breaux is looking forward to working with the medical staff at Ochsner St. Anne to provide care to the people in the community and is now accepting new patients. Her office is located at Ochsner Specialty Health Center-Raceland, 141 Twin Oaks Dr., Raceland.

To learn more about Dr. Breaux, please visit https://www.ochsner.org/doctors/sarah-breaux. If you are interested in scheduling an appointment, please visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-537-2666.