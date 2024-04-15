SBA Congratulates the 2024 Phoenix Award Winners for  Outstanding Disaster Recovery Efforts

Yesterday the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience (ODR&R) at the Small Business Administration (SBA) extended its congratulations to the winner of the 2024 Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official, Dirk Guidry. Your achievements and dedication set an example for excellence within the community. We celebrate your well-deserved success.

“This year’s honorees represent the power of determination and adaptability. Their journey exemplifies resilience, inspiring us all,” said Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration. “As SBA transforms its disaster assistance program by opening new paths for governors to secure recovery resources and working with local leaders to lead from the ground up, heroes like these represent the strong partnerships we are building to make communities more resilient.”

Since 1998, the SBA has presented Phoenix Awards to business owners, public officials and volunteers who displayed selflessness, ingenuity, and tenacity in the aftermath of a disaster while contributing to the rebuilding of their communities.

In the past year, the agency’s tireless disaster assistance team responded by delivering nearly $2 billion to help small businesses, renters, and homeowners rebuild and recover.

Phoenix Award for Outstanding Contributions to Disaster Recovery by a Public Official

Terrebonne Parish, LA Councilman Dirk Guidry (Dist. 8) first took office in January 2012. He continued serving until early 2024. Dirk served as Chair of the Parish Community Development and Metropolitan Planning Committees.

He is a member of the Parish’s American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, and School District’s “Partners in Education.” For his above and beyond efforts to support his community and work closely with SBA’s recovery assistance programs, Guidry received an Award of Excellence Medal from the 1st Battalion 129th Field Artillery unit, deployed to the Parish to support Hurricane IDA recovery. The public presentation ceremony highlighted how Dirk was instrumental in creating an ongoing recovery center in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Dirk is a lifelong resident of Chauvin, LA. He served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. Upon returning home, he married Wendy Price in 1987 and they have two daughters: Crystal and Abby. For almost 30 years, they have operated the Pizza Express in Chauvin.