SBA to open Portable Loan Outreach Center in Raceland

Francisco Sánchez Jr., associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience at the Small Business Administration, today announced the opening of its Portable Loan Outreach Center to meet the needs of businesses who were affected by severe or extreme drought that occurred September 19 – December 5, 2023. The center will be located at the Lafourche Parish Government Mathews Complex beginning Tuesday, April 9, in Raceland.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” Sánchez continued. The center will be open on the days and times indicated. No appointment is necessary.

The Lafourche Parish Portable Loan Outreach Center is located at the Lafourche Parish Government Mathews Complex Parking Lot at 4876 Highway 1 in Raceland. The center opens at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 and will be open Mondays- Fridays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.