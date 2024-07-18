SCIA Mid-Year Report Highlights Progress and Future Initiatives

The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) recently released a Mid-Year Report, which showcases significant progress and sets the stage for future endeavors.

Hillary Charpentier became the Executive Director in March 2023. Previously employed with Nicholls State University and an active member of the SCIA, she expressed her excitement about leading the organization toward becoming a true advocacy group, emphasizing the impact the SCIA plays in the region.

The Mid-Year Report not only illustrates the organization’s growth but also highlights its initiatives’ impact. Letters of support have been extended for numerous significant projects, including:

$3.135M for Terrebonne Port FY25 to Army Corps of Engineers for a Depth of 20 ft.

$93M for MAC Community Project Funding for Levee/Lock Projects FY25

Fletcher Precision Ag, LA Representative Garret Graves

Fletcher Aviation, LA Representative Garret Graves

Charpentier underscored the influential role of the ten-member board in supporting local endeavors that contribute to the region’s economic development, asserting SCIA’s esteemed reputation both locally and in Washington. The report emphasized SCIA’s active participation in various industry-oriented collaborations such as the Scalise Energy Tour, Coastal Day at LA Legislature, Industry Day at LA Legislature: Bayou Region Breakfast, Scalise Maritime Advisory Board, Gulf Coast Industrial Decarbonization Forum, and the South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) Regional Collaboration Meeting.

The report also addressed SCIA’s commitment to education and announced the provision of $13,000 in scholarships to local high school students attending Louisiana colleges. Additionally, SCIA unveiled a partnership with Fletcher Technical Community College with the relocation of the SCIA office to the Workforce Building on Highway 311 in Schriever in August—a move anticipated to enhance collaboration and accessibility.

Charpentier expressed enthusiasm about the relocation, citing Fletcher Technical Community College as a vital regional hub for connecting the workforce with industries. She also highlighted the potential for fostering new collaborative partnerships through the relocation, highlighting SCIA’s dedication to facilitating regional cooperation and leveraging collective strength.

Looking ahead, Charpentier envisions a future marked by increased regionalism and collaborative efforts, emphasizing the power of collective action.

With the relocation to a central and collaborative space, SCIA will play a pivotal role in driving regional economic development and fostering a strong environment for business growth and industry collaboration. Join the ribbon-cutting celebration of the relocation at 9:00 a.m. on August 20 at 1407 Hwy—311 in Schriever.