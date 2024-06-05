SCIA to host 2024 Annual Awards Banquet

South Central Industrial Association will hold its annual banquet and installation of officers June 13, 2024 at The Cypress Columns featuring an evening with Charlotte Bollinger, Executive VP/Secretary of Bollinger Shipyards. Cocktail hour is from six to seven with the banquet beginning at seven p.m.

The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue and the benediction will be given by Father Mark Toups.

Current SCIA President Joni Tuck, Shell, will present various recognition awards including the prestigious ‘Presidents Award’ given to a person or persons who have exemplified leadership in the industrial business environment. The Tillman Esteve Award will be granted to an outstanding SCIA member who has provided leadership to the organization through projects adopted by the organization. Included in the presentations will be recognition of outgoing past president Mitch Marmande, Delta Coast, and board members Eric Bollinger, Bollinger and Dean Cheramie, D&S Marine, who have all completed their terms of office.

Incoming board members for the year are President –JJ Buquet, Buquet Distributing; Exec. Vice President – Matthew Newchurch, DDG; Vice President – Mark Danos, Danos; Secretary/Treasurer – Danielle Guillot, SafeZone and directors, Leah Brown, Chevron, Lance Trotti, Oak Point Risk Advisors, Rachael Waguespack, John Deere, Joe Caldwell, Crosby Dredging; Walter Thomassie, Thoma-Sea Marine, and Joni Tuck, Shell who will serve as past president and advisor.