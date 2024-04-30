Sealevel Construction Awarded $315 Million Contract for Coastal Protection Project in Louisiana

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) announces that Sealevel Construction has been awarded the $315 million contract for the HNC Lock Complex project, an integral part of the Morganza to the Gulf Hurricane Protection System.

Located adjacent to the Bubba Dove Floodgate, the HNC Lock Complex is designed to manage marine traffic during high water events and extend the operational periods of floodgate closures, which helps prevent saltwater intrusion. The project will involve deep foundations, cofferdams, structural concrete and steel, dredging, electrical tie-ins, and rip rap placement.

Vic Lafont, President and CEO of SLEC, commented on the award: “Sealevel Construction’s involvement in the HNC Lock Complex project reflects their strong commitment to enhancing the infrastructure that protects our region. Their expertise is crucial in developing solutions that strengthen the Bayou Region’s resilience against natural disasters, contributing significantly to our regional economic stability.”

Richard Roth, CEO of Sealevel Construction, stated: “Receiving this contract highlights our capability in handling significant infrastructure projects that are crucial for not only the Bayou Region, but the State of Louisiana. Our collaboration with the Terrebonne Levee and Conservation District and APTIM ensures that we are well-prepared to execute this significant investment in Louisiana’s coastal protection.”

Projects like the HNC Lock Complex are essential for strengthening the Bayou Region’s resilience and ability to withstand natural weather events, ensuring both safety and economic stability.

To learn more about the Houma Navigation Canal (HNC) Lock Complex click here.