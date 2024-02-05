Secretary Sheahan Secures Fishery Dollars for Louisiana

Secretary Madison Sheahan secured over $27 million in fishery dollars for Louisiana’s shrimp, oyster, and saltwater finfish businesses.

After Secretary Sheahan met with Louisiana’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association announced that Congress will appropriate $42 million in the 2023 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for multiple fisheries in Louisiana, Alaska, and on the west coast.

“I want to thank Senator Kennedy and Congresswomen Letlow for their partnership and dedication to our state. Our commercial seafood communities across the coast are suffering from low dockside prices, high fuel costs, and many natural disasters,” said Secretary Sheahan. “This funding will bring our fisheries some much needed relief. And continuing relations with our congressional delegation, our federal and state partners, and our legislators will ensure Louisianans can keep thriving for generations to come.”

The executive staff at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is pushing for a speedy and efficient distribution of these dollars. Specific details and timing will be announced at a later date.