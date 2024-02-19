Senior Detective Fanguy Achieves National Crime Scene Certification

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to congratulate Senior Crime Scene Detective Toby Fanguy, for his recent graduation from the International Association for Identification (IAI) Crime Scene Investigator Program. On January 26, Fanguy passed the written exam, which earned him the qualification of a Nationally Certified Crime Scene Investigator. Senior Detective Fanguy is the second TPSO employee to achieve this certification.

A Certified Crime Scene Investigator (CCSI) with the IAI requires specialized training as a Crime Scene Investigator along with recommendations from supervisors, approval by the Board of Directors of the IAI, and a passing score on the IAI certification examination. The CCSI must demonstrate knowledge and the ability to employ Crime Scene methodology such as processing techniques to include latent fingerprint techniques (dusting, chemical enhancement, cyanoacrylate fuming), alternate light source techniques for various types of evidence, bloodstain pattern analysis, gunshot trajectory and defects, impression and toolmark evidence, basic death investigation, crime scene photography and many other investigative skills.

Senior Crime Scene Detective Toby Fanguy has been employed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for 9 years and has performed the role of Crime Scene Investigator with TPSO for the past 3 years. In this time, Fanguy has attended 112 hours of specialized training as a Crime Scene Investigator to achieve the certification and has worked hard to prepare for the written examination.

Please join us in celebrating Senior Crime Scene Detective Toby Fanguy and his tremendous accomplishments!