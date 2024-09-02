September Joint Chamber Luncheon to feature Louisiana Secretary of State

September 2, 2024
September 2, 2024

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, and St. Mary Chamber are coming together to host a Joint Chamber Luncheon featuring Louisiana Secretary of State, Nancy Landry. The  event will take place on September 26, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cypress Columns, located at 157 Tourist Drive, Gray, LA.


Attendees will have the valuable opportunity to hear Secretary Landry speak on the latest updates and initiatives from the Secretary of State’s office, providing insight into key topics affecting the region. In addition to the presentation, the luncheon offers a fantastic networking platform for professionals and community leaders from across the area.

Registration is open, with tickets priced at $35 for chamber members and $45 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased online here. Don’t miss this chance to connect and stay informed on important state developments.

