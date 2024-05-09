Several new businesses to celebrate Grand Openings this May-June

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a series of ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremonies coming to the area this May and June!

Come out, support new businesses, and remember to shop local!

Made Up By Madi: All Things Beauty – May 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM located at 251 Enterprise Drive in Houma – Made Up By Madi offers makeup, permanent jewelry, facials, lash lifts and tints, brow laminations, and more.

– May 19, 2024 at 11:00 AM located at 251 Enterprise Drive in Houma – Made Up By Madi offers makeup, permanent jewelry, facials, lash lifts and tints, brow laminations, and more. Residence Plantation – May 30, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 PM located at 8951 Park Avenue in Houma – Come tour the historic Volumina House built in 1898, see the grounds, and enjoy refreshments.

– May 30, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 PM located at 8951 Park Avenue in Houma – Come tour the historic Volumina House built in 1898, see the grounds, and enjoy refreshments. Life Coast Community Health Center – June 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM located at 605 Enterpriser Drive in Houma – LCCHC is celebrating a new location offering primary care, OB/GYN services, internal medicine, dermatology, endocrinology, behavioral health, and dentistry.

– June 4, 2024 at 10:00 AM located at 605 Enterpriser Drive in Houma – LCCHC is celebrating a new location offering primary care, OB/GYN services, internal medicine, dermatology, endocrinology, behavioral health, and dentistry. Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners – June 18, 2024 at 9:30 AM located at 6271 W Park Avenue in Houma – Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate company with over 180,000 agents worldwide. Since the 1st local branch opened in 2014, Keller Williams Realty Bayou Partners has served thousands of families and investors.

For more information, please visit the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.