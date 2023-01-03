Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana Accelerator Program is accepting applications

Shell LiveWIRE is the flagship enterprise development program of Shell. The program strengthens local economies across the globe by promoting entrepreneurship and developing entrepreneurs. Every year Shell LiveWIRE supports thousands of individuals to access the knowledge, skills, networks and resources to turn their business ideas into successful enterprises which provide a sustainable income, create jobs and drive innovation.

Shell LiveWIRE Louisiana is a free business accelerator program to help you sustain and grow your business. The 2023 cohort will consist of up to 25 participants and includes:

6 virtual training sessions

Access to business tools and subscriptions

1:1 business consultations

Mentorship and coaching

Media and digital promotion

Cohort and expert networking events

Special loan considerations with LiftFund for graduates

Applicants are welcome from these parishes: Ascension​, Assumption​, East Baton Rouge​, West Baton Rouge​, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Saint Charles​, Saint James, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Mary, Terrebonne.

You must be 18 and older​ to apply. Open to all applicants, with goal of supporting entrepreneurs and micro & small businesses from targeted parishes. No specific sector/industry focus, and will encourage applicants from outside of oil and gas service sectors.

Application period closes January 31​. Selections are made by February 20.

You can apply here: https://www.shell.us/sustainability/shell-livewire-entrepreneurship-and-small-business/shell-livewire-accelerator-application.html