SLEC appoints Christy Alley Zeringue as new Chief Operating Officer

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) announces the appointment of Christy Alley Zeringue as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective October 23, 2023. Zeringue brings an extensive portfolio of more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, non-profit management, and business development to SLEC.

In her new role as COO, Zeringue will be instrumental in fostering organizational goals, driving operational efficiency, and supporting the economic development initiatives in the Bayou Region, which encompasses Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne parishes.

Vic Lafont, SLEC President/CEO, remarked, “Christy is an exceptional leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience. Her deep connections in the Bayou Region and her innovative approach to management will be crucial as we navigate the economic landscape. We are thrilled to have her on board.”

Zeringue stated, “I’m incredibly honored to join SLEC, a cornerstone organization that has been an advocate for economic development in South Louisiana for more than 30 years. I’m excited to work with the team to build on the strong foundation they’ve set and to drive transformational change in the Bayou Region.”

Christy has a career spanning over two decades in strategic planning and management, with a proven track record of delivering impactful results. Prior to joining SLEC, she served as the Executive Director of the South Central Industrial Association (SCIA). Under her leadership, SCIA not only maintained its membership base, but also expanded corporate memberships, even amid challenging times like the pandemic and hurricane recovery efforts. She was instrumental in collaborations between local businesses and higher education institutions for workforce initiatives and advocating for business and industry on the local, state, and national level.

She has an impressive background that includes serving as the Executive Director of Bayou Country Children’s Museum, where she led the project from planning to execution and successfully secured a significant grant from Shell Oil. She also held a pivotal role at Nicholls State University, where she effectively increased housing occupancy and meal plan participation. Her track record in strategic planning and execution demonstrates her comprehensive expertise and commitment to excellence.

Christy is a graduate of Nicholls State University, Leadership Louisiana, Leadership Terrebonne, and the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy.