SLEC to host inaugural Bayou Business Summit 

The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors.

The conclusion of this event will be lunch with a preview of the new Bayou Region Strategic Action Plan — a guide and path forward for SLEC and our region’s economic future.

The summit will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the Nicholls State University Ballroom. Tickets are available for purchase online until March 7, 2023.

The itinerary and speakers include:

Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson will provide An Update From Our Senior State Delegation

Joni Tuck from Shell will discuss Infrastructure Growth, Changes, and Future Plans

Jason, Bergeron from Stratify, LLC will discuss The Impact of Cyber Security on Business

Lori LeBlanc, EMR from Emerging Energy Task Force will discuss Exploring Emerging Energy Opportunities

The South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC) is a 501 (3)(c) not for profit economic development agency established to support regional economic development in the parishes of Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne, an area referred to as the Bayou Region. SLEC is one of eight regional economic organizations officially designated as strategic partners in the implementation of the economic development policies and programs of Louisiana Economic Development.