SLEC’S CTAC Program announces promotion of Paige Gisclair to Program Director

The Coastal Technical Assistance Center (CTAC), a key player in supporting Louisiana-based small businesses involved in coastal restoration and recovery efforts, is proud to announce the promotion of Paige Gisclair to Program Director. Gisclair previously held the position of Program Coordinator and has been instrumental in advancing CTAC’s mission across the state.

Gisclair’s promotion reflects her exceptional leadership and her dedication to enhancing CTAC’s operations and outreach. “Paige’s commitment to fostering strong client relationships have significantly contributed to our program’s expansion,” said Vic Lafont, CEO of the South Louisiana Economic Council, which oversees CTAC. “Her promotion to Program Director is a testament to her hard work and the trust we place in her abilities to lead CTAC into its next phase of growth.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue pushing the CTAC program forward through building client relationships, partnerships, and overall resources available to our community. It’s been amazing to see the growth of our program over the past two years, and I look forward to being a part of what’s to come,” said Gisclair.

In her new role, Gisclair will continue to focus on building partnerships, expanding program resources, and strategically enhancing support for the community and business stakeholders in coastal and water management sectors. “I am thrilled to step into this role and to keep pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve for coastal Louisiana,” Gisclair remarked upon her appointment.

For more information about CTAC and its initiatives, please visit www.louisianactac.org.