Small Business Seminar at Terrebonne Parish Library  

Get Out & Fish! sites stocked with Rainbow Trout in January!
January 10, 2023
Autism Indicator Now Available on Louisiana Identification Cards
January 10, 2023

The Terrebonne Parish Library will host a free seminar series to help entrepreneurs plan, develop, and finance their business. This program is offered in partnership with the Louisiana Small Business Development Commission. The series will take place at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, on the following dates. Registration is not required.


  • Wednesday, January 18 at 10 a.m.: How to Write a Business Plan You’ll Actually Use
  • Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m.: Small and Emerging Business Development Certifications That Can Grow Your Business
  • Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m.: 5 Steps to Financing Success

The LSBDC is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority and participating universities. 

For more information, please contact Kati Callais at 985-876-5861 ext. 233 or kcallais@mytpl.org.

Submitted
Submitted

Related posts

January 8, 2023

Economic Council Participates in Largest-Ever U.S. Trade Delegation to Guyana

Read more