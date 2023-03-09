Songy’s Sporting Goods to celebrate 30 years in business this May!

Locally-owned Songy’s Sporting Goods store is celebrating its 30th anniversary this May with a brand new expansion and a special sale for everyone to enjoy!

Songy’s Sporting Goods was first opened 30 years ago by Barry Songy in Houma, and ever since then has provided citizens of Terrebonne Parish with everything needed for hunting and fishing. “Songy’s Sporting Goods has had an anniversary sale every May since they opened, but it stopped when COVID and Hurricane Ida hit,” said current owner Scott Bergeron. “We knew that with this being our 30th year in business it was time to bring it back and do something special.” The anniversary sale will take place on May 25 and 26 and will include food, giveaways, and markdowns on store merchandise.

Songy’s Sporting Goods will also be marking its 30th year in business with an exciting expansion project set to be completed this summer. “We wanted to expand and remodel as much as we could,” said Bergeron. “The expansion will feature a brand new gun and archery showroom, which will leave us more room in the original space to expand our selection of apparel and fishing gear.” The store will maintain normal hours through construction.

For more information about Songy’s Sporting Goods, visit their store at 3044 Barrow Street in Houma, or call (985) 857-8929.