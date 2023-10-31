Stay ahead of tax changes: SBDC to host virtual Tax Update Seminar with experts from LDR and IRS

The Louisiana Small Business Develoment Center invites business owners, tax professionals, and financial advisors to participate in a virtual, comprehensive two-day Tax Update Seminar featuring experts from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The seminar aims to equip attendees with the latest updates crucial for navigating the complexities of the upcoming tax season.

The seminars will take place on November 15 and 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and registration can be completed online. Topics for each day are as follows:

Day One – 2023 Tax Updates with LDR: The first day of the seminar, led by Michelle Galland, Revenue Tax Assistant Director at LDR, will cover essential topics including:

2023 Income and Franchise Tax Changes

Pass Through Entity Tax Election Exclusion

Extensions and E-File Mandates

Future Income Tax Changes

Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Road Usage Fee

Sales Tax Changes

This virtual workshop ensures participants are well-informed about the latest state tax developments. To register for Day One, visit this link.

Day Two – Tax Updates with the IRS: On the second day, Aaron H. Steele, Sr., Senior Stakeholder Liaison at IRS, will guide attendees through essential IRS updates, covering topics such as:

Information Returns Intake System

Correspondence Audits & Secure Messaging

Offer in Compromise

Tax Scams

Written Information Security Plan

This virtual session provides valuable insights into federal tax changes and IRS procedures. To register for Day Two, visit this link.

Both sessions will be conducted virtually, and registered attendees will receive webinar invitations. This seminar provides an excellent opportunity for tax professionals and individuals involved in financial planning to stay ahead of regulatory changes, ensuring they can provide the best possible guidance to clients in the upcoming tax season. For further inquiries, please contact Lauren Titus at ltitus@louisianasbdc.org.