Stratify Group Wins 2023 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Award

The International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) and its Diversity and Inclusion Committee announced the new winners of the 2023 Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Partner of the Year Awards. One of The Stratify Group companies, Stratify Digital, LLC, was named winner in the SMB category for the Americas region.

This awards program recognizes those Microsoft Partners and IAMCP members that build diverse company cultures rooted in equity, inclusion, and tolerance.

CEO Jason Bergeron stated, “I have always been the type of person that feels that with any success, you should give back to the community. I would not be where I am today without those providing me with opportunities to succeed. Based on that mentality, we work the way we work to provide others with the opportunities to be successful and build careers that might not have that opportunity.”

As one of the biggest D&I ambassadors in the Microsoft ecosystem, Gavriella Schuster helped choose the winning six companies among 40 applications received from three IAMCP regions (EMEA, APAC, Americas) and competing in two business categories (SMB and Enterprise).

“I was thrilled to read partners’ applications and see the amazing work that they are doing to create a culture of inclusion both in their organizations and within ecosystems. I look forward to our upcoming fireside chats to talk about the great work they are driving,” said Gavriella Schuster, former C-Level Microsoft Executive and a global thought leader in DEI and inclusive leadership.

The strong DEI cultures that the IAMCP winners showcased provide guidance and serve as examples for the many members of the Microsoft community on a path to creating more inclusive company cultures. We are proud to be in such a great company of Microsoft partners. Sincere congratulations to:

ResourceiT – EMEA SMB Winner

Telia – EMEA Enterprise Winner

SOCO – APAC Enterprise Winner

Intech Systems – APAC Enterprise Winner

WCA Technologies – Americas SMB Winner

Stratify Digital, LLC – Americas SMB Winner

“More and more companies realize the super-power of embracing diversity and inclusion. It is so important that we share and showcase some of the best examples in the Microsoft channel. The Gavriella Schuster IAMCP D&I Awards are an important inspiration for the IAMCP members and a significant recognition to the winners. The awarded companies demonstrated exceptional practices in building inclusive cultures within their organizations and giving back to the wider community,” said Elena Baeva, IAMCP EMEA President and IAMCP International Vice President and D&I Chairperson.

“Congratulations to their leadership for creating an environment that builds diverse teams and a culture that celebrates differences. We would also like to thank all our applicants who shared their D&I practices; it was a difficult choice, and we would like to see all these companies continue their amazing contribution,” shared Baeva.

About IAMCP

IAMCP is a professional association of Microsoft partners dedicated to helping companies and individuals in the Microsoft ecosystem to broaden their base of business opportunities through partnering with other IAMCP members – both within their communities and around the world. The association is organised in chapters across three main regions: Americas, APAC, EMEA. With +100 chapters in more than 40 countries and over 2,000 members, the IAMCP will mark 30 years of partner success next year. Jason Bergeron has been a member of IAMCP for 15 years.