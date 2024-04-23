Sweet Kraving Donuts, Folse Fire Alarm take home 1st Place Prizes at Bayou Region Pitch Night

Last week, the Bayou Region Incubator hosted their first-ever Bayou Region Pitch Night, where 10 local companies came out to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges.

Businesses competing in the Stage 1 competition included Sweet Kraving, Buds and Blossoms Flower Farm, Tillman’s Organic Farming, and Pop 7.

Sweet Kraving, which holds the title as the first donut food truck in the tri-parish area, was founded in 2019 by Vandebilt Catholic graduate Alycia Johnson and took home the 1st Place Prize in Stage 1. Johnson and her team took home $8,000 in cash alongside a $1,000 Bayou Region Incubator Voucher.

“I am just filled with joy over this achievement and very appreciative of my team,” said Johnson. “It’s wonderful to see how many people came together to support small businesses in out area– it helps us know we are not alone and that the community is behind us, so we can take our business to the next level.”

Photos provided by Bayou Region Incubator

Businesses competing in the Stage 2 competition included Spoonbill Coffee Roasters, Brush A Blowdry, Folse Alarm Fire, Bremly Beauty, HaulR, and Cajun Boots Farm.

Folse Fire Alarm was founded and run by Bart Folse, and is a local small business dedicated to creating homemade, delicious Cajun sauces. Folse and his team took home $10,000 in cash alongside a $6,300 Bayou Region Incubator towards a one year private office space.

“Thank you Bayou Region Incubator for putting on an amazing event. This prize will literally change the course of my business and life,” reads a statement from Folse. “And thank you to all my customers and fans. None of this would be possible without you.”

Photos provided by Bayou Region Incubator

Congratulations to all those local businesses who participated in the first Bayou Region Pitch Night! For more information about the Bayou Region Incubator and how they can help your small business, please visit their Facebook or website.