Synergy Bank Announces Four Promotions

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Russell LeBoeuf was named Vice President, Candace Chiasson was named Assistant Vice President, Matt Ortego was named Commercial Lender and Banking Officer, and Susan Guidry was named Banking Officer. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Russell LeBoeuf has been with Synergy Bank for a total of 12 years and serves as Manager of its East Houma Office. LeBoeuf received his associate’s degree from Nicholls State University, his bachelor’s degree from University of Louisiana Monroe, and his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University Shreveport.

Candace Chiasson originally joined the bank as an I.T. Support Specialist. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and her Master of Business Administration degrees from Nicholls State University. Candace was named I.T. Administrator in August 2016 and currently serves as the Information Systems Director.

Matthew Ortego has worked as a Credit Analyst at Synergy Bank for 10 years. He recently assumed the role of Commercial Lender. Matthew earned his Bachelor of Accounting and his Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University.

Susan Guidry joined Synergy Bank during its formation in January 1999, having served as the Operations Assistant and the Account Services Manager. Susan currently serves as the Accounting Department Manager. Susan has 40 years of banking experience.

Synergy Bank is a locally owned community bank with six locations serving Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. As of December 31, 2021, Synergy’s total assets equaled $843 million. For more information about Synergy Bank, visit www.synergybank.com.