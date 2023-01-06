Synergy Bank Announces Assistant Vice President Appointments

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Cindy Doiron, Peggy Fazzio, Misty Guidry, Melissa Hutchinson, Matthew Ortego, Katie Portier, Sarah Rhodes, and Wayne Robinson were named Assistant Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Cindy Doiron, Human Resources Director, joined Synergy in 2015 and has 14 years of community banking experience. She serves as a board member of CASA of Terrebonne and Bayou SHRM, as well as a member of Women’s Business Alliance.

Peggy Fazzio serves as the bank’s Loan Processing Manager. She has 42 years of banking experience and has been with Synergy for 22 years.

Misty Guidry is the Mortgage Lender at our Main Office. She has more than 22 years of banking experience, 14 of which with Synergy. She serves on the board of directors of Leadership Terrebonne and Women’s Business Alliance, as well as the Professional Development Committee for Board of Realtors.

Commercial Loan Administrator Melissa Hutchinson joined Synergy prior to our first location opening its doors in 1999. She has a combined 37 years of banking experience in various roles. She is a member of the United Way for South Louisiana’s Funds Distribution Committee and Women’s Business Alliance, as well as a Notary Public.

Matthew Ortego joined Synergy 11 years ago as a credit analyst. He currently serves as Commercial Lender at our Tunnel Office. He is a member of the South Central Planning and Development Commission Loan Board.

As Marketing Director, Katie Portier oversees the bank’s marketing, customer service, and training departments. She has been with Synergy for a total of 8 years. Katie currently serves on the board of directors of Junior Auxiliary of Houma and the Rotary Club of Houma.

Sarah Rhodes joined Synergy 11 years ago. She has worked in the loan processing and audit departments and is currently the bank’s Compliance Officer. She is a member of the Thibodaux Service League.

Lender Wayne Robinson has been with Synergy for 14 years. He also oversees the Gray Branch as Manager. Wayne is a board member of the Thibodaux Soccer Association.

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of December 31, 2022, the company’s total assets equaled $811 million. Further information may be obtained from its web site at www.synergybank.com.