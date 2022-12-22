Synergy Bank Announces Brooke Berry as Banking Officer

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Brooke Berry as an Officer of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President and CEO.

Berry recently joined Synergy Bank as Customer Service Representative Supervisor and Community Reinvestment Act Officer. She comes to Synergy with more than 14 years of banking experience. She is a volunteer for many community organizations including Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, Junior Achievement, South Central Industrial Association, and more.

“We are excited to have Brooke join our team to lead our customer service, as well as help us grow our community reinvestment initiatives,” Ledet said. “She is an experienced banker who is passionate about Synergy and the community.”

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of September 30, 2022, the company’s total assets equaled $848 million. Further information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.