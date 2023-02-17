Synergy Bank Announces Senior Vice President Appointments

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Harvey Authement, John Hebert, and Gerald Thibodaux were named Senior Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Harvey Authement joined Synergy more than 23 years ago. Authement serves a Lender, servicing customers with consumer and commercial lending needs, as well as Manager of the bank’s Tunnel Office in Houma. He is an avid volunteer of the United Way of South Louisiana serving on its Board of Trustees and Funds Distribution Committee.

John Hebert also joined Synergy in 1999 as a Lender. He is now a Senior Commercial Lender helping business owners and local businesses with their financial needs at our Main Office. Hebert serves on the Houma-Terrebonne Public Trust Financing Authority and LAT Workforce Investment Board, as well as coaches local soccer teams.

Gerald Thibodaux II is Chief Credit Officer, overseeing lending and credit functions of the bank. He is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 20 years of banking experience. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting and his Master of Business Administration from Nicholls State University. He is a member of Rotary Club of Thibodaux and the Louisiana Tech University School of Banking Advisory Board.

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of December 31, 2022, the company’s total assets equaled $811 million. Further information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.