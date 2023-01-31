Synergy Bank Announces Summers as Senior Vice President

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Ann Summers was named Senior Vice President. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Ann Summers serves as LPL Program Manager and Financial Advisor since launching the bank’s investment division in 2005. She has a broad background in investment and wealth management with an emphasis on retirement income planning. She is a CFP® practitioner, a RICP® professional and serves as a Director on the board of The Haven.

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of September 30, 2022, the company’s total assets equaled $848 million. Further information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.