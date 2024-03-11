Synergy Bank Celebrates 25 Years Serving Community

Synergy Bank is celebrating its 25th year in business as a local bank serving our community.

Synergy Bank was formed in 1998 by a group of local business leaders who shared a common vision of a new type of financial institution – one with a true sense of local identity, who would celebrate local values, and have a profound commitment to the growth and prosperity of our community and its citizens. On March 10, 1999, that dream became a reality as they opened the doors to their first branch on Tunnel Boulevard in Houma.

Synergy Bank added five more locations in Houma, Gray, and Thibodaux over the next decade. In 2023, Synergy expanded to locations in New Roads, Livonia, Central, and Baton Rouge with the acquisition of Peoples Bank, another local bank with a shared philosophy of community-driven banking.

“The overwhelming support from our customers and our communities for the past 25 years has been truly humbling,” Synergy Bank Chairman Morris P. Hebert said. “When our directors formed Synergy Bank, our mission was to cultivate a bank that was dedicated to helping our community thrive. Our success is a direct reflection of living that mission every day.”

Today, Synergy Bank proudly serves the Bayou and Capital Regions with 10 locations, 178 employees, and a strong commitment to fostering the growth, development, and prosperity of these communities.

“We have always believed the driving force of Synergy is our employees’ commitment to our customers,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “When we started in 1999, we had only 19 employees and today we have nearly 180, each of whom are dedicated to providing excellent service to not only our customers but also the communities in which they live.”

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s total assets equaled $1.17 billion. Further information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.