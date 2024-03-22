T. Baker Smith and City of Thibodaux honored with Grand Award in Waste and Storm Water Category at ACEC/L

T. Baker Smith and the City of Thibodaux were recently honored at the American Council of Engineering Companies of Louisiana’s (ACEC/L) 2023 Engineering Excellence Awards Gala last week with a Grand Award in the Waste and Storm Water Category for the North Thibodaux Wastewater Treatment Facility Project!

“Each year, ACEC/L recognizes engineering firms for projects that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value, and ingenuity,” reads a post from The City of Thibodaux. “The innovation, complexity, and uniqueness surrounding the North Thibodaux Wastewater Treatment Facility earned it the top honor in its category.”

Read more details about the North Thibodaux Wastewater Treatment Facility below from T. Baker Smith:

CHALLENGE: “Continuous population growth and commercial development strained the existing wastewater collection system and treatment facility, causing chronic operational challenges.”

SOLUTION: “Redirect sewerage flows from the South Wastewater Treatment Facility service area via a network of new and redirected existing force mains with associated pump stations to a new wastewater treatment facility north of Bayou Lafourche.”

INNOVATION: “Employ industrial treatment system processes to adhere to stringent effluent requirements and design settling basins using excavated material to beneficially fill the property and mitigate flooding challenges.”

COMPLEXITY: “Design three new sewer force mains to redirect all sewer flows north of Bayou Lafourche to the newly designed 1.5 MGD North Thibodaux Wastewater Treatment Facility. The activated sludge, extended aeration process treatment facility’s major components include a 6 MG equalization basin with a variable frequency drive self-priming duplex equalization basin pump station, automated bar screen/compactor structure, long sludge age-activated extended aeration system, clarifier, and ultraviolet disinfection. The system is designed to produce a treated BOD/TSS effluent of 10/15 and fecal coliform limits less than or equal to 200 cfu/100 ml monthly average.”

UNIQUE ASPECT: “The geography and topography of the site drive the uniqueness of this project. Due to the low-lying nature of the property and presence of wetlands, careful consideration was necessary to protect the facility from flooding and balance the improvements against wetland impacts. Additionally, the facility discharge ultimately flows into an impaired waterbody, which presented additional design challenges and subjected the facility to more stringent effluent limits.”

For more information, please contact the City of Thibodaux or T. Baker Smith.