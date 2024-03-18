T. Baker Smith, Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center and Sports Complex cited in National Engineering Competition

T. Baker Smith of Thibodaux, La., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 57th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center and Sports Complex.

Located on the Thibodaux Regional Health System (TRHS) campus, the facility promotes health and wellbeing in the community attracting physicians from around the world and providing local, easy access to specialized healthcare and fitness. Meticulous collaboration was required across all engineering disciplines within the T. Baker Smith-led project team to assure all design aspects functioned symbiotically while also meeting and maintaining NCAA design criteria by controlling field of play grades and standards.

The Sports Complex is NCAA-compliant for tournament play and is also accessible to the community for daily use through a simple wellness membership—the first such facility in the nation.

The project is eligible for additional honors as part of 203 entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Judging for the awards program—known industry-wide as the “Academy Awards of the engineering industry”—took place in February and was conducted by a national 32-member panel of built environment leaders, along with experts from government, the media and academia. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.

Recognition of all award winners including top winners—16 Honor Awards, eight Grand Awards and the prestigious “Grand Conceptor Award” for the year’s most outstanding overall engineering achievement—will take place during the 2024 EEA Gala, to be held at the Grand Hyatt, Washington, DC, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

