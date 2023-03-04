Terrebonne General Appoints Bernie Clement as Vice President of Information and Innovation

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernie Clement to the position of Vice President of Information and Innovation. Bernie is a seasoned healthcare professional and has held many leadership positions with East Jefferson General Hospital and other local facilities. Over his 30-year professional career, he has successfully led data-driven strategic planning projects and growth initiatives.

Assuming his new role, Clement will continue to direct and lead all daily aspects of information technology and spearhead various growth and innovation projects.

Clement holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Southwestern Louisiana and a Master’s in Business Administration with a concentration in Information Technology from Houston Baptist University. He is also certified in Lean and Project Management.

The healthcare industry, in general, is bursting with new ideas to continually increase the quality and efficiency of care for patients and improve the work environment. With the help of Clement, Terrebonne General looks forward to bringing many such ideas to the organization.

“Clement’s extensive knowledge in information technology and process improvement will continue to be instrumental in the advancement and growth of Terrebonne General. We are thrilled for Bernie to join our executive leadership team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President, and CEO.