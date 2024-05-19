Terrebonne General Health System announces new Board Chair and Vice Chair

Terrebonne General Health System and Southern Regional Medical Corporation (SRMC) Board of Commissioners announce the appointment of Earl Eues, Jr. as Chairman and Bernadette Robinet Pickett as Vice Chairman of the Board of Commissioners.

​Mr. Eues joined the Board of Commissioners in 2019. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Nicholls State University. Mr. Eues is the owner of KEE Environmental Services, L.L.C., an environmental consulting firm located in Houma and established in 2006. He has over 30 years of experience in environmental regulatory, permitting, and assessment. Mr. Eues also has over 25 years of emergency management experience and currently serves as the Director of the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Mr. Eues is a member of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Shelter Task Force, Region 3 Louisiana Response Network (LERN) Commission, St. Vincent De Paul Tri-parish Pharmacy, Houma Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, and a United Way for South Louisiana board member.

Mrs. Bernadette Robinet Pickett joined the Board of Commissioners in 2015. She is an Assistant District Attorney (ADA) for Terrebonne Parish. She graduated from Xavier University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and English. Upon graduating from Xavier, she was awarded a fellowship to the University of New Orleans where she pursued a Master of Arts Degree in Urban Government and City Politics. She later attended Southern University Law School, where she was awarded a Juris Doctorate.

In her capacity as an ADA for Terrebonne Parish, Mrs. Pickett was instrumental in establishing the Drug Treatment Court and the first DWI Court in Louisiana.

At present, Mrs. Pickett is the Executive Director of the Terrebonne Children’s Advocacy Center; she is the Victim Advocate for the District Attorney’s Office overseeing the victim’s unit, and she oversees the operations of the Family Services Unit and the Truancy Reduction Intervention Program.

“We are pleased to have Mr. Eues and Mrs. Pickett serve in their new roles as Chairman and Vice-Chairman,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Their dedication and commitment to the community will ensure Terrebonne General continues to deliver innovative healthcare solutions to the people of Southeast Louisiana.”