Terrebonne General Health System Announces the Opening of its Sleep Disorders Center

Terrebonne General Health System is excited to announce the opening of its Sleep Disorders Center, which will assume operations in partnership with SSM Management. The spacious three-bed Sleep Center located on the campus of Terrebonne General will offer diagnostic testing services for various sleep disorders under the guidance of our team of licensed and Registered Sleep Technologists with over 50 years of clinical experience.

Terrebonne General’s Dr. Peomia Brown, a board-eligible sleep medicine specialist who also holds board certifications in pulmonology and critical care, will serve as the primary consulting physician for the Sleep Center. Dr. Brown earned her Bachelor of Science from Clemson University and her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine. She completed her internal medicine residency at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Medical Center, where she served as chief medical resident. Dr. Brown completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care medicine at Louisiana State University, and Sleep Medicine at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She joined the staff of Terrebonne General Pulmonology Care in September of 2023.

“Terrebonne General is excited to offer this level of comprehensive sleep care to the providers and patients of our region,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Getting good quality sleep is so important for optimal health and we are looking forward to expanding these services to meet the growing needs of our community.”

In partnership with Dr. Brown and other community providers, the Sleep Center will provide insurance verifications, scheduling, and offer ongoing sleep symptom management and compliance monitoring to ensure the optimal patient experience. Convenient Sleep Center parking and a secure entrance to the area will maximize safety and accommodations for our patients. Services will be offered both during the week and on weekend nights as an added convenience to our community.

For more information about our Sleep Center, please call 985-858-REST (7378).