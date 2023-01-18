Terrebonne General Health System Appoints Dr. John Steigner as Chief of Staff and Dr. Scott Haydel as Vice-Chief of Staff

Terrebonne General Health System appointed John Steigner, MD, as Chief of Medical Staff and Scott Haydel, MD, as Vice-Chief of Staff for 2023-2025. Dr. Steigner served as Vice-Chief of Staff for the previous two years and on the Medical Executive Committee for ten years. Dr. Haydel previously served on Medical Staff Leadership committees for four years.

Dr. John Steigner received a medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency at Louisiana State University Hospital in New Orleans. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. Dr. Steigner is a radiologist with Houma Radiology Associates and has been practicing medicine for 19 years.

Dr. Scott Haydel graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency at the University Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. Dr. Haydel is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has been practicing in Houma for 24 years.

In these roles, Dr. Steigner and Dr. Haydel will provide medical leadership and direction to Terrebonne General Health System’s highly specialized medical staff. They will oversee medical staff activities related to improving the quality of clinical services. Terrebonne General has over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties.

“We are proud to have Dr. Steigner and Dr. Haydel serving as our Chief of Medical Staff and Vice Chief this year,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Their knowledge and expertise will provide strong leadership to our dedicated medical team, allowing us to continue to serve our community effectively.”