Terrebonne General Health System Awarded LHATF Funds for Safety Grant

Terrebonne General Health System is one of 14 Louisiana healthcare facilities to receive the 2023 Funds for Safety grant sponsored by LHA Trust Funds. The annual grant program helps healthcare organizations fund their unique patient safety improvement initiatives.

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Nursery Department plan to replace existing infant warmers with new ones featuring thermoregulation, pulse oximetry, scale, and a t-piece for resuscitation and suction as their 2023 Funds For Safety grant project.

LHA Trust Funds created the Funds for Safety grant program in 2012 to help fund its members’ initiatives to improve patient safety. Since its creation, the grant program has awarded more than $3.3 million to fund more than 100 unique projects for facilities in Louisiana.

Learn more about the Funds for Safety grant program at https://bit.ly/funds-for-safety.