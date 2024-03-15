Terrebonne General Health System Awarded Louisiana Birth Ready Designation

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center was awarded Louisiana Birth Ready Designation by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC). This honor distinguishes that Terrebonne General’s birthing facility worked hard to implement and sustain the necessary processes, policies, and educational structures to ensure safe, equitable, and dignified births for all families. For patients, this means the Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center uses the best evidence-based practices and is highly involved in the quality of our patient’s care.

“Congratulations to our Women’s Health Center team for all of their hard work implementing the necessary processes, policies, and education structures to support the Birth Ready Designation,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO. “We are incredibly proud of our team of physicians and staff for their commitment to excellence in improving outcomes for mothers and babies.”

Terrebonne General participated in extensive collaboration, evaluation, and consistent healthcare work, including five designation areas to achieve this designation. Each designation level includes five areas of requirement: participation and collaborative learning, health equity and patient partnership, policies and procedures, structures and education, and outcome and process measures.

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center offers many resources to help families become successful in their parenthood journey. Families have access to an extensive list of courses, including Infant CPR, Prepared Childbirth, Breastfeeding, and Teen Prepared Childbirth, and lactation consults are available to help new mothers in their breastfeeding efforts. The Women’s Health Center also has a designated Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information about Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center, visit tghealthsystem.com.