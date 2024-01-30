Terrebonne General Health System Celebrates Platinum Jubilee

As Terrebonne General Health System celebrates our 70th year of service in the Bayou Region, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the community and families whose support has been instrumental in shaping Terrebonne General into what it is today, marking seven decades of dedicated service.

When Terrebonne General opened its doors to the community in 1954, it had 76 beds and a staff of fewer than 80. Today, we have grown into a 321-bed, nationally recognized, award-winning facility with a team exceeding 1,400 members, offering specialized services and free screenings customized to meet the health needs of the residents in our region.

“The health of a community depends largely on its access to quality healthcare,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “But the health of a community is more than that; it’s the support of the community and business partners who have the vision and foresight to pave the way for healthcare excellence by ensuring the healthcare needs of the community are met.”

We have many families who have supported our mission of exceptional healthcare with compassion over the past 70 years, and we could not be more grateful for their unwavering commitment.”

With generous support from the community, Terrebonne General has significantly enhanced its service offerings in the region. By introducing MyChart for convenient health information access, moving further into the wellness arena with the Healthy Lifestyles Center, launching the Mobile CARE Clinic, establishing new and expanded clinics, opening the Terrebonne General retail Pharmacy, and expanding the Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, we are committed to advancing healthcare and growing our services to meet the community’s evolving needs.

In our ongoing commitment to community well-being, Terrebonne General partnered with Fletcher Technical Community College, St. Matthew’s Episcopal School, and the Bayou Sports Complex last year. We invested substantially to expand the Fletcher Technical Community College nursing and allied health programs to train our community’s next-generation healthcare professionals. Additionally, we collaborated with St. Matthew’s Episcopal School to support their STEM program, offering students access to engaging activities in science and math. Lastly, we’re proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Bayou Country Sports Complex, as it will help further support our community’s commitment to health and wellness.

As a nonprofit, Terrebonne General understands the importance of supporting community organizations that share a passion for improving the lives of our residents, which is why we allocate sponsorship donations and volunteer efforts to local nonprofits, schools, playgrounds, and like-minded community organizations. Beyond financial contributions, our health system and employees actively participate in volunteer initiatives through Team Terrebonne. Just last year, Team Terrebonne dedicated over 1,500 hours of time and talent to contribute to our community’s betterment.

In celebrating our past, Terrebonne General will commemorate the future with community events throughout the year. For more information about our 70th Anniversary events, visit tghealthsystem.com.