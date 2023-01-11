Terrebonne General Health System Designated as The Gift Shining Star Birthing Facility for Twelve Consecutive Years

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center was designated as a Shining Star facility by The Gift program for the twelfth consecutive year, the highest designation with rigorous requirements. The Gift, led by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC), is an evidence-based program for Louisiana birthing facilities designed to increase breastfeeding rates and hospital success by improving the quality of their maternity services and enhancing patient-centered care. The Gift awards Gift or Gift Shining Star designation to facilities that demonstrate consistent implementation of evidence-based practices aligned with the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding of the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI).

Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center offers many resources to help families become successful in their parenthood journey. Families have access to an extensive list of courses, including Infant CPR, Prepared Childbirth, Breastfeeding, and Teen Prepared Childbirth, and lactation consults are available to help new mother’s in their breastfeeding efforts. The Women’s Health Center also has a designated Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“We are incredibly proud of our team of physicians and staff for their commitment to excellence in improving outcomes for mothers and babies,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO.

The Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center has been recognized with many awards and certifications, such as Baby-Friendly Designation, Birth Ready Designation, and Best Maternity Facility. The Women’s Health Center has been a Shining Star Designated facility since 2010 and is one of 17 designated facilities in Louisiana.