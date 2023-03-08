Terrebonne General Health System Earns 2023 CNOR Strong Designation

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce that it has recently earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse (CNOR) Strong designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). Earning the CNOR Strong designation represents the facility-wide commitment to nursing excellence and outstanding patient care.

The Terrebonne General Surgery Department exceeds the national average for certified surgical nurses by over 25 percent, with 75 percent of surgical nurses achieving CNOR certification and being nationally certified in their specialty.

“We are proud of our nurses who have worked toward this certification,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Their commitment to improving their knowledge and skills allows us to provide a higher level of exceptional healthcare for our surgical patients.”

The CNOR® certification allows nurses to demonstrate their commitment to exceptional patient safety and adhere to current standards in their field of practice. Earning the CNOR is a mark of distinction and demonstrates a commitment to upholding the highest standards in patient safety.

Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Teams of CNOR-certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice have been correlated to improved outcomes in surgical patients.

For more information about the CNOR Strong Designation, visit tghealthsystem.com.