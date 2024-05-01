Terrebonne General Health System Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Terrebonne General Health System earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care for the second consecutive term. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Terrebonne General Health System is among 29% of hospitals nationwide to achieve a Spring 2024 “A” as well as one of only 20 hospitals in the state of Louisiana to also achieve a Spring 2024 “A”.

“We are immensely proud of the national recognition achieved by the Terrebonne General healthcare team. This accomplishment truly reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional standards of safety and quality care to our patients, consistently, day in and day out,” stated Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “Every member of our team dedicates themselves tirelessly to ensure that every patient receives the most advanced care possible.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

“Earning an ‘A’ Grade means Terrebonne General Health System made a true commitment to put patients first,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff, and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement.”

To see Terrebonne General Health System’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.