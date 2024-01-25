Terrebonne General Health System Expands Lymphedema Management Services for Enhanced Cancer Recovery Support

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to announce that it has expanded its lymphedema management services, aimed at providing support to patients during their cancer recovery.

Ali Turner, Physical Therapist, and Jeni Domangue, Occupational Therapist, have recently achieved certification in manual lymph drainage and complete decongestive therapy, demonstrating their dedication to advancing their skills for the benefit of patients. Both successfully completed a rigorous 135-hour training program, exemplifying their competency and proficiency in all aspects of lymphedema management.

Notably, Ali and Jeni stand as the exclusive practitioners in Houma who hold certification from the Academy of Lymphatic Studies, reinforcing Terrebonne General’s commitment to providing innovative healthcare solutions.

“Terrebonne General Health System remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of patient care and is proud to expand its lymphedema management services,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Providing this level of expertise positions our Outpatient Rehabilitation department as a valuable resource for individuals navigating the challenges of cancer recovery.”

The certification course, provided by the Academy of Lymphatic Studies, aligns with the educational standards set by the Lymphology Association of North America (LANA). The complete decongestive therapy consists of the following four components: manual lymph drainage, compression therapy, exercises, and skin care. This comprehensive approach ensures a well-rounded and effective strategy for managing lymphedema.

For more information, please contact Terrebonne General Outpatient Therapy Clinic at 985-873-3555.