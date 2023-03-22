Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. David Pellegrin as a recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. David Pellegrin, Gastroenterologist, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families and interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Nominations can be made by physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers. Two physicians a year are recognized with this award.

Dr. Pellegrin has served as a Gastroenterologist at Terrebonne General for 30 years. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a sub-specialty in Gastroenterology.

Dr. Pellegrin graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Nicholls State University. He continued on to attend medical school at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He then completed his internship and residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, followed by his fellowship in Gastroenterology at the same institution.

“Thank you for this recognition. I’m truly honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” said Dr. Pellegrin.