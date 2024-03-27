Terrebonne General Health System Honored Dr. Gregory Maidoh as a Recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. Gregory Maidoh, Nephrologist, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award. Dr. Maidoh has been a Nephrologist at Terrebonne General for 29 years and is board-certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Maidoh graduated from medical school at the University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Nigeria. He then completed his internship and residency at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York. Following this, he pursued a fellowship in Nephrology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families and interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers can make nominations. Two physicians a year are recognized with this award.

“I am humbled, honored, and deeply appreciative of this honor from my peers,” said Dr. Maidoh.