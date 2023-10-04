Terrebonne General Health System Honored Dr. Peter Fail as a Recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. Peter Fail, Interventional Cardiologist, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for their exceptional professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families and interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Nominations can be made by physicians, employees, patients, and volunteers. Two physicians a year are recognized with this award.

Dr. Fail has served as an Interventional Cardiologist at Terrebonne General for 27 years. He is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology. He is level three certified in the cardiovascular computed tomography (CT) experience program. He has written or co-authored numerous research papers, abstracts, book chapters, and medical presentations in his specialty.

Dr. Fail is the co-director of the structural heart program at Terrebonne General Health System and works closely alongside area cardiovascular surgeons as part of a comprehensive “heart team” to perform interventional procedures for structural defects and complex aortic disorders. Additionally, Dr. Fail has served as the principal investigator and sub-investigator for numerous research trials piloting cutting-edge, innovative research devices to treat a multitude of conditions in the structural arena.

Dr. Fail graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of South Florida. He continued on to attend medical school at the American University of the Caribbean. He then completed his internship and residency at Episcopal Heart Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, followed by his fellowship in Cardiology at the same institution.

“Thank you for this award. I’m honored to have been nominated and receive this award,” said Dr. Fail.