Terrebonne General Health System Is Honored for the Third Consecutive Year for Digital Excellence as a 2023 Digital Health Most Wired Recipient

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to earn the coveted CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition by The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) for the third consecutive year. Terrebonne General was recognized as a certified Level 8 achievement for two categories, Acute and Ambulatory care, and is the only health system in the region to receive this designation three years in a row. Some of the innovations that Terrebonne General was recognized for include offering EPIC, the top-rated medical record system, and providing MyChart, a patient portal system that offers instant access to medical records, as well as the Terrebonne Connect Bar, which pairs patients with technology.

Among the more than 55,000 facilities represented, Terrebonne General Health System ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry-leading.

“It is an honor to be recognized with the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Award for the third consecutive year. This acknowledgment is a true testament to Terrebonne General’s unwavering commitment to offering the latest innovations and technologies to serve our community better,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Amid escalating challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats, evolving care models, staffing shortages, and budget constraints, the call for revolutionizing healthcare through technology is moving forward at a rapid pace. The future of health and care that we envision over the next 30 years will be a world apart from what we have now. Driven by emerging technology, we should expect that digital innovation—enabled by fully interoperable data, artificial intelligence, and open, secure platforms—will drive much of this change. A strategic roadmap will be more critical than ever to navigate this myriad of change.

“We are proud to recognize Terrebonne General’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “Your pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example but also provides patients around the world with better care.”

“To support your planning for the future, we have designed the Digital Health Most Wired program to deliver valuable insights into best practices, HIT adoption patterns, and digital health market trends,” said Branzell. The Digital Health Most Wired survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for healthcare organizations across the world. As success in digital health increasingly determines the quality of patient care, the scope of the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired survey reflects the progress of leading healthcare providers as they reinvent healthcare for a new century. This remarkable achievement stretches far beyond information technology and reflects an entire organization’s commitment to improving healthcare through the advancement of digital health strategies.