Terrebonne General Health System Names Brett Chiasson MS, LAT, ATC Director of Healthy Lifestyles Center

Terrebonne General Health System has named Brett Chiasson, MS, LAT, ATC Director of Healthy Lifestyles Center.

Chiasson was instrumental in his former role as manager of the Community Sports Institute (CSI) and as an athletic trainer. Under Chiasson’s leadership, CSI partners with all seven high schools in Terrebonne Parish, providing daily athletic trainer coverage. The athletic trainers reach over 23,000 student-athletes and cover over 1,400 sports events throughout our Parish annually, ensuring athletes are safe and well cared for during games and practices. The program provides intensive hands-on training, including CPR and AED Certification, basic first aid, concussion awareness, concussion baseline testing, and the Heimlich maneuver. Chiasson also serves as a regional representative for the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association (LATA), ensuring our community stays abreast of the most advanced offerings available. This year, Terrebonne General’s athletic trainers were recognized by the Louisiana Athletic Training Association (LATA) with the President’s Award for Excellence in Health and Safety. The award celebrates the athletic training services that the athletic trainers provide to their community, especially after Hurricane Ida.

Terrebonne General’s Healthy Lifestyles Center proudly partners with our community to provide education on health, wellness, and preventative care. In his new role as Director, Chiasson will be responsible for overseeing the Healthy Lifestyles Center’s health and wellness programs offered by Terrebonne General. This includes Community Sports Institute and Sports Performance Training Center.