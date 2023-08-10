Terrebonne General Health System Names Catina Burton as Director of Supply Chain

Terrebonne General Health System has named Catina Burton as the new Director of Supply Chain. Burton has worked in the healthcare industry for 20 years, serving six of those in multiple roles at Terrebonne General, including the Accounting, Finance, and Purchasing departments.

As the Director of Supply Chain, Burton will oversee all supply and distribution matters, such as organizing and carrying out supply chain initiatives. She brings a strong background in data analytics, revenue cycle, and supply chain operations, specifically in cardiology and orthopedic specialties.

Burton, a two-time graduate of Nicholls State University, earned her Bachelor of Science in Finance and Master of Business Administration. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Louisiana Medical Group Association, and Bayou Chapter of Medical Managers.

“Catina’s expertise in supply chain processes will provide a strong foundation for her new role,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are excited to welcome her to this exciting leadership position.”