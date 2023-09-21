Terrebonne General Health System Names Emily Thompson, RN as Director of the Women’s Health Center

Terrebonne General Health System has named Emily Thompson, RN as the new Women’s Health Center Director. Thompson began her career at Terrebonne General as an RN extern while attending Nicholls State University where she later graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

Thompson worked for several years in the Women’s Health Center on the Mother/Baby Unit and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She later obtained her International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBCLC) Certification and moved to Lactation Department. During this time, she was instrumental in assisting the organization to achieve the Baby Friendly, GIFT, and USA Designations all prestigious awards geared towards improving the quality of birthing services and enhancing patient-centered care.

Emily also holds the National Certification Corporation for Maternal-Newborn. She has participated in the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC), which has required her to work with a network of perinatal care providers, public health professionals, and advocates who work to improve outcomes for birthing persons, families, and newborns in Louisiana.

“Emily’s expertise in the women’s health services and lactation arenas will provide a strong foundation for her new role,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are excited to promote her to this leadership position. She brings positive energy and enthusiasm to the role that will be valued for the future success of women’s health at Terrebonne General Health System.”