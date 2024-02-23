Terrebonne General Health System Names Sonya Jeblonski as Director of Laboratory and Pathology Services

Terrebonne General Health System has named Sonya Jeblonski the new Director of Laboratory and Pathology Services. Jablonski has served as the Lab and Pathology Manager at Terrebonne General for the past 18 years.

Jablonski is well-versed in all aspects of lab management, including daily operations, staff supervision, support, and guidance on testing and regulatory compliance.

Jablonski graduated from Nicholls State University with a B.S. in Medical Technology and later returned to Nicholls for her Master’s in Business Administration. She is certified as a clinical laboratory science generalist with the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners and serves on advisory boards for both Fletcher and LSUHSC for phlebotomy/lab medical technicians.

“Sonja’s knowledge in the lab and pathology arenas, as well as her department management, has provided her a strong foundation as she steps up to the Director role,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We are excited to promote her to this leadership position. She brings many years of knowledge and dedication to the role that will be valued for the future success of the Lab at Terrebonne General Health System.”