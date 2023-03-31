Terrebonne General Health System Receives $75,000 Donation from The Foundation for Terrebonne General to Purchase Mobile Care Clinic

Terrebonne General Health System received a $75,000 donation from The Foundation for Terrebonne General to purchase a Mobile Care Clinic. This state-of-the-art mobile care clinic will assist Terrebonne General in providing health and wellness services to the Bayou Region, especially in low-lying areas with limited healthcare access.

In 2022, an independent third party, in collaboration with Terrebonne General Health System and community representatives, conducted a healthcare needs assessment for the Bayou Region. The number one issue revealed by the population surveyed was transportation, followed by a lack of access to medical care. As a result, the need for a mobile medical clinic was identified.

With the new Mobile Care Clinic, Terrebonne General Health System and The Foundation for Terrebonne General hope to collaborate with area hospitals, local emergency officials, and nursing schools to provide medical assistance and health and wellness screenings for the underserved population in the Bayou Region.

“We are grateful for this donation from the Foundation board and all the donors for partnering with us to make this vision possible. This mobile clinic will allow us to go into the communities that need it most,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General Health System.