Terrebonne General Health System Receives Excellence in Professionalism Distinction from the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses (ABCGN)

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to announce that it has received the Excellence in Professionalism Distinction from the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses (ABCGN) for the second consecutive year. The ABCGN is dedicated to the professional development of gastroenterology nurses. This distinction recognizes facilities that support the gastroenterology nurse’s commitment to excellence through certification.

The Terrebonne General Endoscopy Department has achieved 50 percent or more of its nurses certified in gastroenterology. The Certified Gastroenterology Registered Nurse (CGRN) program validates the highest standards of patient care and recognizes the caregivers who demonstrate this commitment through CGRN achievement.

The American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses provides a certification and recertification program for gastroenterology and gastroenterology endoscopy registered nurses that promotes their knowledge, skills, and competencies in order to ensure quality patient care and outcomes.

For more information about the Excellence in Professionalism Distinction from the American Board of Certification for Gastroenterology Nurses (ABCGN), visit tghealthsystem.com.