Terrebonne General Health System Recognized for Higher Quality and Cost-Efficiency in Maternity Care

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana with a Blue Distinction® Centers+ (BDC+) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. To earn this, Terrebonne General proved they deliver quality care safely and cost-effectively.

The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program plays a key role in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s (BCBSA) National Health Equity Strategy aimed at reducing racial health disparities across the care spectrum and improving patient outcomes for all Americans. To align with this strategy, the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program enhanced its quality and measurement standards to recognize higher-quality facilities that have taken action to respond effectively to obstetric emergencies, reduce racial disparities, and improve maternal health outcomes.

Based on data from the current designation cycle, Terrebonne General under the Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program demonstrates higher-quality care compared to non-Blue Distinction Center facilities, with overall average rates of 26% lower episiotomies, 60% fewer elective deliveries and 17% lower cesarean births—all of which point to healthier outcomes for patients. BDC+ designated facilities also exhibited an average savings of 21% for maternity care.

“We believe that every expectant mother deserves the highest standard of care, and our dedicated team works tirelessly towards ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for both mothers and newborns,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “At Terrebonne General, we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering quality maternity care, and we recognize the profound impact it has on the health and happiness of our community.”

The Blue Distinction Centers for Maternity Care program’s selection criteria were devised to close clinical care gaps and reduce inequities that persist throughout the maternal care spectrum. The selection criteria include components of BCBSA’s Maternal Health Equity Actions, which dismantle the cultural, operational, and structural barriers that have created inequities that persist in maternal care.

To be designated under this program, Terrebonne General was evaluated on a combination of objective data on patient outcomes as well as the practices implemented to reduce racial disparities and improve maternal health outcomes, such as:

Using evidence-based best practices to respond effectively to obstetric emergencies

Offering unconscious bias training

Participating in the regional Perinatal Quality Collaborative

Having doula support available on the maternity care team

Collecting race, ethnicity, and language data

Having a program dedicated to quality improvements in maternal care

Running drills and simulations to prepare providers are prepared to deal with a range of obstetric emergencies

Demonstrating health outcomes that exceed the selection criteria from our program’s previous evaluation cycle

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care at lower costs in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacement, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated providers, visit our website.